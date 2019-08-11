IDF Says Engaged in Shoot-Out With Palestinian on Israeli-Gaza Border

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it engaged in a shout-out with an armed Palestinian who crossed into the Israeli territory from Gaza on Sunday morning.

That is the second such incident in the past 24 hours. On Saturday morning, the IDF reported that it had neutralized four militants who were approaching Israel from the Gaza Strip.

"An armed terrorist from Gaza just approached the border fence with Israel & opened fired at IDF troops, who responded with fire towards him," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

No casualties have been reported on the Israeli side, while the fate of the Palestinian is unknown.

During the incident, IDF "tanks also fired at a Hamas target in Gaza," the army added.

Tensions repeatedly flare up in the region on the Israeli-Gaza border, resulting in casualties from both Israelis and Palestinians. The recent spike of violence took place in early May.