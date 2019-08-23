UrduPoint.com
IDF Says Grenade-Wielding Palestinian Sought To Attack Israeli Military On Gaza Border

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:00 PM

A grenade-wielding Palestinian sought to attack Israeli soldiers on the border with Gaza overnight, but was stopped by return fire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday

TEL AVIV/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) A grenade-wielding Palestinian sought to attack Israeli soldiers on the border with Gaza overnight, but was stopped by return fire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

"We just identified an armed terrorist from #Gaza approaching the security fence with #Israel. The terrorist hurled several grenades at IDF soldiers. The troops charged and stopped the terrorist," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

No Israeli casualties have been reported.

The Health Ministry of Gaza, in turn, said that one Palestinian had been wounded in a shoot-out with Israeli soldiers on the enclave's border.

Tensions flare up regularly in this region along the Israeli-Gaza border.

At the end of last week, a similar incident occurred around the same area. Back then, three Palestinians were killed in a shoot-out with Israeli military. Two weeks ago, Israel announced that it had neutralized a group of four militants. In early August, a Palestinian wounded an officer and two soldiers on the border and was killed in return fire.

