Israeli air defenses intercepted another rocket from Gaza on Friday evening amid protests against the US' Middle East peace plan, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Israeli air defenses intercepted another rocket from Gaza on Friday evening amid protests against the US' Middle East peace plan, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Another rocket was just fired from #Gaza into #Israel. The Iron Dome intercepted it mid-air. That's a total of 7 projectiles fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians in the last 24 hours," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The news comes as Palestinians took to the streets of the West Bank and Gaza on Friday to protest US President Donald Trump's plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. Forty-eight Palestinians in the West Bank and 14 in Gaza were injured in ensuing clashes with Israeli forces, the Palestine Red Crescent Society told Sputnik.

Under the peace plan, unveiled on Tuesday, Israel would retain control over settlements in the West Bank and have Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while Palestine is invited to use the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital.

The plan envisages a permanently demilitarized nature of a Palestinian state, "living peacefully alongside Israel," and a $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The right of return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral land remains off the table.