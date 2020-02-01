UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Says Intercepted Another Rocket From Gaza Amid Protests Against Trump's Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:05 PM

IDF Says Intercepted Another Rocket From Gaza Amid Protests Against Trump's Deal

Israeli air defenses intercepted another rocket from Gaza on Friday evening amid protests against the US' Middle East peace plan, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Israeli air defenses intercepted another rocket from Gaza on Friday evening amid protests against the US' Middle East peace plan, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Another rocket was just fired from #Gaza into #Israel. The Iron Dome intercepted it mid-air. That's a total of 7 projectiles fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians in the last 24 hours," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The news comes as Palestinians took to the streets of the West Bank and Gaza on Friday to protest US President Donald Trump's plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. Forty-eight Palestinians in the West Bank and 14 in Gaza were injured in ensuing clashes with Israeli forces, the Palestine Red Crescent Society told Sputnik.

Under the peace plan, unveiled on Tuesday, Israel would retain control over settlements in the West Bank and have Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while Palestine is invited to use the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital.

The plan envisages a permanently demilitarized nature of a Palestinian state, "living peacefully alongside Israel," and a $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The right of return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral land remains off the table.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East From Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Australia to refuse entry to non-citizens arriving ..

7 minutes ago

Histamine may protect against heart and kidney dam ..

7 minutes ago

How high protein diets may increase heart attack r ..

7 minutes ago

New cases of novel coronavirus reported in US

7 minutes ago

Pakistani national wins award for global water cri ..

12 minutes ago

Two new polio cases reported in Sindh

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.