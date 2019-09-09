IDF Says Iran-Backed Militias in Syria Launched Rockets Toward Israel

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Iran-supported Shiite militias in Syria have launched several rockets toward Israel, but they failed to strike the Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"A number of rockets were fired from #Syria toward #Israel overnight, all failing to hit Israeli territory," the IDF tweeted.

The IDF added that the rockets were launched by the militias operating under the command of the Iranian Quds Force, a unit of the nation's Revolutionary Guards.

"We hold the Syrian regime responsible for events taking place in Syria," the IDF stressed.

Israel considers Iran, its military, and Tehran-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which is also fighting in Syria alongside the forces of President Bashar Assad, to be its main rivals in the region. Tehran maintains that it has only its advisers in the Arab republic, who are present there at the request of the Syrian government, while Israel's regular attacks on Syria have no legal basis.