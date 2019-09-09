UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Says Iran-Backed Militias In Syria Launched Rockets Toward Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:26 PM

IDF Says Iran-Backed Militias in Syria Launched Rockets Toward Israel

Iran-supported Shiite militias in Syria have launched several rockets toward Israel, but they failed to strike the Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Iran-supported Shiite militias in Syria have launched several rockets toward Israel, but they failed to strike the Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"A number of rockets were fired from #Syria toward #Israel overnight, all failing to hit Israeli territory," the IDF tweeted.

The IDF added that the rockets were launched by the militias operating under the command of the Iranian Quds Force, a unit of the nation's Revolutionary Guards.

"We hold the Syrian regime responsible for events taking place in Syria," the IDF stressed.

Israel considers Iran, its military, and Tehran-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which is also fighting in Syria alongside the forces of President Bashar Assad, to be its main rivals in the region. Tehran maintains that it has only its advisers in the Arab republic, who are present there at the request of the Syrian government, while Israel's regular attacks on Syria have no legal basis.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Tehran All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits police command post

1 minute ago

Australia girds for worst as bushfire season comes ..

1 minute ago

Security plan finalized for Youm-e-Ashur

1 minute ago

CDA to finalize comprehensive policy to shift educ ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong shares start week flat

4 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.