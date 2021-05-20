IDF Says 'Neutralized' Hamas Tunnel Network In Gaza Strip Within 5 Days Of Airstrikes
Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had "neutralized" what it describes as the terror tunnel network of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip.
"Hamas has spent the last decade building the 'Metro' terror tunnel network. In just 5 days, we neutralized it," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.