UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Says 'Neutralized' Hamas Tunnel Network In Gaza Strip Within 5 Days Of Airstrikes

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:50 AM

IDF Says 'Neutralized' Hamas Tunnel Network in Gaza Strip Within 5 Days of Airstrikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had "neutralized" what it describes as the terror tunnel network of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas has spent the last decade building the 'Metro' terror tunnel network. In just 5 days, we neutralized it," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Gaza Metro

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

8 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

8 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

8 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

8 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

8 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.