IDF Says 'Neutralized' Hamas Tunnel Network in Gaza Strip Within 5 Days of Airstrikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had "neutralized" what it describes as the terror tunnel network of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas has spent the last decade building the 'Metro' terror tunnel network. In just 5 days, we neutralized it," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.