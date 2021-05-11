IDF Says Over 200 Rockets Launched From Gaza Strip Against Israel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) More than 200 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip against Israel, which responded by striking 130 targets related to the Islamic Jihad group and the Hamas movement, which controls Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"In response to 200+ rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel, we killed 15 Hamas terrorists and struck 130 Hamas & Islamic Jihad terror targets in Gaza overnight," the IDF tweeted, adding that the targets included two attack tunnels, an intelligence facility, as well weapons manufacturing and storage sites.

The attack took place against the backdrop of ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the Old City of Jerusalem, including near the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Hamas on Monday demanded that Israel withdraw its forces from the mosque's area.