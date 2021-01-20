IDF Says Rocket Fired From Gaza Toward Israel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on Tuesday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Moments ago, a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel," the IDF tweeted.

It did not specify where the projectile had landed.

Most recently, the Israeli army reported that two rockets from the north of Gaza fell in the sea near the city of Ashdod on Monday evening. In response, the air force is said to have struck Hamas military facilities in Gaza.