IDF Says Sirens Activated Wrongly in Israel Following Non-Confirmed Hamas Rocket Test

(@imziishan)

Sirens mistakenly sounded in Israel's Ashkelon coastal area and settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Army's (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Thursday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Sirens mistakenly sounded in Israel's Ashkelon coastal area and settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Army's (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Thursday.

"The warning was recently activated in the northern Gaza Envelope, following the wrong monitoring from the Gaza Strip toward Israel," the spokesman said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli 13 news channel reported that the Hamas Islamist movement fired test rockets in Gaza toward the Mediterranean Sea, which caused alarms and the activation of the Iron Dome air defense system.

Official Palestinian sources have not confirmed the test in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.