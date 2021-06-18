IDF Says Sirens in Southern Israel Triggered by Gunfire, Not Rockets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Sirens have gone off in southern Israel because of gunshots, not rocket attacks, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed targeting Hamas' facilities in the Gaza Strip. Soon after, the sirens in the southern part of the country went off for an unspecified reason.

"The sirens that sounded in southern Israel were triggered by incoming fire, not rockets, from Gaza towards Israel," the IDF tweeted.

Overnight to May 21, a ceasefire regime between Israel and the Gaza Strip took effect. The situation on the common border escalated on May 10. In less than two weeks, more than 4,300 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel, about 640 of them fell on the territory of the enclave. In Israel, 12 people were killed, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes was 253, more than 1,900 people were wounded.