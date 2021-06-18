UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Says Sirens In Southern Israel Triggered By Gunfire, Not Rockets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:00 AM

IDF Says Sirens in Southern Israel Triggered by Gunfire, Not Rockets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Sirens have gone off in southern Israel because of gunshots, not rocket attacks, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed targeting Hamas' facilities in the Gaza Strip. Soon after, the sirens in the southern part of the country went off for an unspecified reason.

"The sirens that sounded in southern Israel were triggered by incoming fire, not rockets, from Gaza towards Israel," the IDF tweeted.

Overnight to May 21, a ceasefire regime between Israel and the Gaza Strip took effect. The situation on the common border escalated on May 10. In less than two weeks, more than 4,300 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel, about 640 of them fell on the territory of the enclave. In Israel, 12 people were killed, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes was 253, more than 1,900 people were wounded.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Israel Gaza May Border From

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

5 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

3 hours ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

3 hours ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.