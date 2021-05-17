IDF Says Sixty Rockets Were Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip Overnight

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Sixty rockets were fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"As of 07:00 [04:00 GMT], around 60 rocket launches from the Gaza Strip at the Israeli territory were registered since 19:00 last night.

Around 10 rockets fell inside the Gaza Strip territory," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Dozens of rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, the IDF continued.

Last evening, the IDF reported that 3,100 rockets were launched at Israel from the Palestinian enclave since tensions started to escalate.