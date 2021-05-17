UrduPoint.com
IDF Says Sixty Rockets Were Fired At Israel From Gaza Strip Overnight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Sixty rockets were fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"As of 07:00 [04:00 GMT], around 60 rocket launches from the Gaza Strip at the Israeli territory were registered since 19:00 last night.

Around 10 rockets fell inside the Gaza Strip territory," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Dozens of rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, the IDF continued.

Last evening, the IDF reported that 3,100 rockets were launched at Israel from the Palestinian enclave since tensions started to escalate.

More Stories From World

