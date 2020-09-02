IDF Says Soldier, Police Officer Injured in Ramming Attack in Northern West Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A soldier of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and a police officer have sustained minor injuries in a car-ramming incident in the Palestinian city of Nablus, located in the northern West Bank, the IDF press service said on Wednesday.

"An assailant just attempted to run his car over an IDF soldier & a police officer at a junction south of Nabulus, lightly injuring them. The assailant then drew a knife at the forces," the press service wrote on Twitter.

The IDF opened fire at the attacker and apprehended him, the service added, noting that the assailant had been "neutralized."