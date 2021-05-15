UrduPoint.com
IDF Says Targeted High-Rise Building In Gaza Strip Used By Hamas' For Military Purposes

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed striking a high-rise building in the Gaza Strip earlier on Saturday and noted that it had been used by the Hamas movement for military purposes.

According to the IDF, the building, which housed offices of different civilian media, was used by Hamas as their intelligence headquarters, among other things.

"The Israel Defense Forces struck a number of such buildings in recent days, but before we did so, we took steps to try and ensure that civilians would not be harmed.

We called the building's residents and warned them to leave. We sent SMS messages. We dropped "roof knocker" bombs; they make loud noises and hit only the roof. We provided sufficient time to evacuate," the IDF said on its English language Twitter account.

"We'll say it again: When Hamas places military assets inside such a building, it becomes a lawful military target. This is clear international law. All the multi-story buildings targeted by the IDF were used for military purposes within each building," the IDF said.

