UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Says Terrorists In Gaza Fire Barrage Of Rockets Into Southern Israel

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

IDF Says Terrorists in Gaza Fire Barrage of Rockets Into Southern Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Wednesday that a barrage of rockets was being fired into southern Israel.

"RIGHT NOW: Terrorists in Gaza are firing a barrage of rockets into southern Israel," IDF wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that the Israeli military would continue strikes on the Gaza Strip to "bring complete silence for the long-term."

Related Topics

Firing Israel Twitter Gaza

Recent Stories

COAS playing a central role in improving relations ..

53 seconds ago

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid Al Fitr

6 minutes ago

Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute to nurses on Intern ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani players gain space in recently updated I ..

24 minutes ago

EU chief urges 'de-escalation' after call with Isr ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Vaccines Are Effective Against Indian Coro ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.