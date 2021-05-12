IDF Says Terrorists in Gaza Fire Barrage of Rockets Into Southern Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Wednesday that a barrage of rockets was being fired into southern Israel.

"RIGHT NOW: Terrorists in Gaza are firing a barrage of rockets into southern Israel," IDF wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that the Israeli military would continue strikes on the Gaza Strip to "bring complete silence for the long-term."