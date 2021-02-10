IDF Starts Demolishing House of Palestinian Man Charged With Killing Israeli Settler

(@FahadShabbir)

Israeli servicemen have started demolition of a house belonging to a Palestinian man who had been charged with murdering Esther Horgan, a 52-year-old Israeli resident of the West Bank settlement of Tal Menashe, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said on Wednesday

"IDF troops and Israeli border police are currently operating in the village of Tora to the west of Jenin to demolish the two floors where the terrorist who murdered the late Esther Horgen lived," the statement said.

Horgen's body was found in the Reihan forest after family members reported that she did not return from her run. The police almost immediately declared the murder to be a nationalistic hate crime. The suspect was arrested in late December.

Israel continues to build settlements in the West Bank despite the international pressure thereby escalating its tense relations with Palestine, which have been strained for several decades. Palestine has been demanding a return to the pre-Six-Day War borders, a demand Israel has so far rejected.