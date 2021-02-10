UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Starts Demolishing House Of Palestinian Man Charged With Killing Israeli Settler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:28 PM

IDF Starts Demolishing House of Palestinian Man Charged With Killing Israeli Settler

Israeli servicemen have started demolition of a house belonging to a Palestinian man who had been charged with murdering Esther Horgan, a 52-year-old Israeli resident of the West Bank settlement of Tal Menashe, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Israeli servicemen have started demolition of a house belonging to a Palestinian man who had been charged with murdering Esther Horgan, a 52-year-old Israeli resident of the West Bank settlement of Tal Menashe, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said on Wednesday.

"IDF troops and Israeli border police are currently operating in the village of Tora to the west of Jenin to demolish the two floors where the terrorist who murdered the late Esther Horgen lived," the statement said.

Horgen's body was found in the Reihan forest after family members reported that she did not return from her run. The police almost immediately declared the murder to be a nationalistic hate crime. The suspect was arrested in late December.

Israel continues to build settlements in the West Bank despite the international pressure thereby escalating its tense relations with Palestine, which have been strained for several decades. Palestine has been demanding a return to the pre-Six-Day War borders, a demand Israel has so far rejected.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Police Israel Palestine Bank Man December Border Family From

Recent Stories

Israel joins World Logistics Passport to accelerat ..

7 seconds ago

Georgia Secretary of State Office Receives Prosecu ..

15 minutes ago

Germany Interested in Improving Russia-Europe Rela ..

16 minutes ago

US Senate Resumes Trump's Impeachment Trial

16 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Remarks on US Response to Myanmar ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed preside ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.