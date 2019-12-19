UrduPoint.com
IDF Strikes Hamas Weapons Production Site In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Attack

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that their fighter jets had hit a Hamas arms production site in the Gaza Strip following rocket fire from Gaza at Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that their fighter jets had hit a Hamas arms production site in the Gaza Strip following rocket fire from Gaza at Israel.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that the rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome national air defense system.

"In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza at Israel overnight, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in Gaza," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The IDF added that they held the Hamas movement responsible for the events that took place in Gaza.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.

