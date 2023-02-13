UrduPoint.com

IDF Strikes Underground Hamas Site Linked To Rocket Production

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Israel has responded to the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip by targeting an underground Hamas complex, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed on Monday morning.

"In response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel, IDF fighter jets struck overnight an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said on Twitter.

The Israeli forces said that Hamas will face "the consequences of the security violations against Israel."

In another tweet, the IDF said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel early on Monday morning.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said that a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted by Israel's air defense system.

