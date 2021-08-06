IDF Striking Back in Response to Rocket Launches From Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it is striking back in response to rocket launches from Lebanon.

"The Israel Defense Forces are currently striking at sources of launches in Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that over 10 rockets were launched toward Israel from the Lebanese territory.