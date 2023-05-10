IDF Striking Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that the military is currently striking at targets linked to the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that the military is currently striking at targets linked to the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF is currently striking Islamic Jihad terrorist organization terror targets in the Gaza Strip.

Details to follow," the IDF wrote on its official Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that explosions were heard in Tel Aviv, presumably from the work of air defense to intercept missiles fired from the Gaza Strip.