IDF Striking Targets in Southern Lebanon in Response to Anti-Tank Missile Attack

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Israeli forces are striking targets in southern Lebanon in response to several anti-tank missiles that were fired from Lebanon on an Israeli military base and hardware near the border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese Al-Manar tv channel reported that Israeli drones had dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel. The IDF confirmed that its actions had triggered forest fires on the border. In response, Lebanese forces fired several anti-tank missiles targeting facilities in northern Israel.

"Anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon hit IDF military positions in northern Israel. We returned fire toward the source of the attack in southern Lebanon," the IDF said.

No information about damage or casualties has been provided so far.