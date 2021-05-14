IDF Tells People Living Within 2.5 Miles From Gaza Strip to Enter Bomb Shelters -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called on all people living within 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the border with the Gaza Strip to enter bomb shelters until further notice, The Times of Israel reported.

On late Thursday, the IDF said that its air and ground units were attacking the Gaza Strip, following several days of intensive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military operation in the Gaza Strip would continue as long as necessary.