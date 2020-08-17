UrduPoint.com
IDF Thwarts Firebombing Attempt In Bethlehem

Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:20 AM

IDF Thwarts Firebombing Attempt in Bethlehem

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has prevented an attempted firebombing near a religious site in Bethlehem.

"IDF soldiers just thwarted an attempted terror attack adjacent to the holy site of Rachel's Tomb in the city of Bethlehem.

Our forces spotted a terrorist who tried to hurl a Molotov cocktail toward the Tomb area & responded with fire. A hit was identified," the IDF tweeted.

Rachel's Tomb is considered to be the burial place of Old Testament matriarch Rachel and revered in Judaism, Christianity, and islam.

More Stories From World

