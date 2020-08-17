IDF Thwarts Firebombing Attempt In Bethlehem
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:20 AM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has prevented an attempted firebombing near a religious site in Bethlehem.
"IDF soldiers just thwarted an attempted terror attack adjacent to the holy site of Rachel's Tomb in the city of Bethlehem.
Our forces spotted a terrorist who tried to hurl a Molotov cocktail toward the Tomb area & responded with fire. A hit was identified," the IDF tweeted.
Rachel's Tomb is considered to be the burial place of Old Testament matriarch Rachel and revered in Judaism, Christianity, and islam.