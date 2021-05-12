IDF to Continue Strikes on Gaza Until All Tensions Calm Down - Defense Minister

The Israeli military will continue strikes on the Gaza Strip until everything calms down completely, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Israeli military will continue strikes on the Gaza Strip until everything calms down completely, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Palestine continued the shelling of cities and areas bordering Gaza. During the night hours, a massive missile attack hit the country's center, while air raid sirens sounded repeatedly in Tel Aviv and suburbs.

"In Gaza, towers are falling, factories are collapsing, tunnels are being wiped out and commanders are being assassinated. The IDF will continue to strike and bring complete silence for the long-term," Gantz said during trip to Ashkelon, as quoted by the Haaretz newspaper.

According to the news outlet, the country's cabinet is set to discuss an expansion of the operation in Gaza at 5:30 p.m. (14:30 GMT).

The southern part of Israel, including Ashkelon and Ashdod, has been under continued attacks from Gaza since Monday. The Israeli military and security agency Shin Bet, meanwhile, managed to carry out an operation to assassinate a number of senior Hamas officials in Gaza City and Khan Yunis.