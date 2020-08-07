UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Troops Say Downed Drone In Northern Israel On Border With Lebanon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

IDF Troops Say Downed Drone in Northern Israel on Border With Lebanon

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Israeli forces shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in the country's north on the border with Lebanon in the early hours of Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said.

Earlier in the day, warning signals about a possible rocket attack sounded in the country's north. The IDF then said that it was a false alarm over a suspected drone infiltration.

"Last night, IDF troops identified, monitored, & downed a drone which infiltrated into northern Israel along the Blue Line. We are searching the area," the IDF tweeted.

The army continues to maintain the operational status on its northern border to prevent any possible attack, the IDF added in a statement.

The so-called Blue Line is a border that has been established between the two countries by the United Nations back in 2000 and named after the color of helmets of peacekeepers stationed on it.

Over the past few weeks, tensions between Israel and Lebanon escalated due to the murder of one of the Hezbollah movement's members in an Israeli airstrike in the south of Syria's Damascus. In response, Hezbollah issued an official warning of retaliation.

The Israeli army has since boosted its military presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria.

Related Topics

Drone Murder Attack Army United Nations Syria Israel Damascus Vehicle Lebanon Border

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

11 minutes ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

20 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

41 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

45 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

32 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.