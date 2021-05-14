UrduPoint.com
IDF Was Ordered To Be Prepared To Enter Gaza Strip - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

IDF Was Ordered to Be Prepared to Enter Gaza Strip - Spokesman

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Israeli army was ordered to be prepared to enter the Gaza Strip but at this stage it is impossible to say if this will happen or not, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, said on Friday.

There are no Israeli troops inside the enclave so far, Conricus stressed at a briefing.

Conricus also explained that statements on an alleged start of a ground operation inside the Gaza Strip resulted from some misunderstanding within the IDF, for which he assumes personal responsibility.

When asked if the ground operation could be launched in the coming days, Conricus said the IDF would not announce such plans beforehand anyway.

