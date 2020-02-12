Idlib Crisis Worsened by Weapons Inflow From Turkey - Russian Defense Ministry

The situation in Syrian Idlib is worsened by militants obtaining weapons and ammunition from across the Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The situation in Syrian Idlib is worsened by militants obtaining weapons and ammunition from across the Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the crisis is the result of militants attacking neighboring peaceful areas in Syria, which prompted the Syrian government forces to respond.

"The civilians are suffering because of provocations in Idlib de-escalation zone by the terrorist groups that use 'live shield' against the Syrian government forces. The situation is exacerbated by the arrival of weapons and ammunition in the de-escalation zone via the Syrian-Turkish border, as well as the arrival of Turkish armored vehicles and troops in the province of Idlib," the Russian ministry said in a press release.

"The real reason of the crisis in Idlib de-escalation zone is, unfortunately, the failure of our Turkish colleagues to adhere to their commitments on separating moderate opposition fighters from terrorists of Jabhat Nusra (banned in Russia) and Hurras ad-Din (linked to Al Qaeda, which is banned in Russia)," the press release read.