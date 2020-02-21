Idlib Escalation Will Not Affect Deployment of Russian S-400 in Turkey - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The recent escalation of tensions in Syria's Idlib will not affect Turkey's plans to deploy Russian S-400 air defense systems on its territory, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday.

"We are committed to the S-400 agreements and we have bought these systems, despite all odds. The training continues, and their deployment is carried out according to the plan. They [the S-400 systems] will become operational sometime after April [this year]," Akar said in an interview with CNN Turk television.