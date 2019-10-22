Idlib front is main battle to end Syria war: Assad

(@FahadShabbir)

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Tuesday that defeating jihadists in the northwestern region of Idlib is the key to ending the country's eight-year-old civil war.

"The battle of Idlib is the basis for resolving chaos and terrorism in all other areas of Syria," he said while visiting troops on the front line with jihadists in the Idlib province town of Al-Hbeit, the president's office said on its social media networks.