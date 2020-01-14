UrduPoint.com
Idlib Humanitarian Corridor Comes Under Fire From Militants - State TV

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Humanitarian corridor Al-Hader by which civilians leave Syria's last rebel-held stronghold of Idlib is being bombarded by militant groups, state television channel Ikhbariya reported Tuesday.

According to the channel, the Al-Hader humanitarian corridor, which was prepared by the Syrian army to withdraw civilians from the militant-controlled areas of the Idlib de-escalation zone, was targeted by militant bullets at the time of civilian crossings.

No injuries are currently reported.

Al-Hader is one of the three new corridors set up to allow civilians to leave Idlib after Russia and Turkey agreed to a ceasefire in the region.

Idlib is the last stronghold of militants in the country, as parts of the province is controlled by Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front terrorist organization (banned in Russia). According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's civil war.

