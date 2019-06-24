Idlib Remains Only Hard-to-Reach Area in Syria for Red Crescent - Senior Official

Idlib remains the only area in Syria that the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), which is working to help civilians trapped by continuous fighting, has difficulty accessing, Ziad Msallati, a senior adviser for the charity's external affairs, told Sputnik

SOLFERINO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Idlib remains the only area in Syria that the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), which is working to help civilians trapped by continuous fighting, has difficulty accessing, Ziad Msallati, a senior adviser for the charity's external affairs, told Sputnik.

Over the past several weeks, terrorists have increased the number of attacks in Syria's northwestern provinces, particularly Idlib. Government forces have responded by increasing attacks on the terrorists in the province.

"It has always been difficult to cross the border in Idlib. We are trying our best to achieve our convoy and our branch in Idlib. Now Idlib is the only area with which we have difficulties with accessing it. Idlib and particularly rural Idlib. Everywhere else the access is now easy for SARC," Msallati said.

Msallati complained that militants were blocking roads and refusing to grant the charity access to the area where millions were trapped.

"It's only now that there is a decision to help civilians in Idlib, because I think there are more than four million in Idlib and rural Idlib. Syria - SARC and the government - need to help all these people to live in peace. We never stopped helping these civilians, but we need to do more and more," he said.

Msallati noted that the safety of SARC volunteers in Syria was a priority for the organization, which has lost 65 workers since the war broke out eight years ago. There are 96 volunteers working in Idlib who answer to the SARC headquarters in Damascus, he added.

Russia and Turkey agreed on a de-escalation zone in the northwestern province last fall. A buffer zone was set up between Syrian government troops and militants. Idlib is currently home to some 70,000 militants from various armed groups.