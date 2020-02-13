HAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Syrian government has regained control of more than half of the Idlib province, Acting Governor Fadi Sadun said on Wednesday.

"Today, the government controls more than half of the province," Sadun told reporters.

The acting governor himself is now in the capital of the neighboring province of Hama, as the provincial capital of Idlib remains under the militants' control.

According to Sadun, about 1.3 million people live in militant-held areas of Idlib. There are about 70,000 militants, 40,000 of which came from other countries, he added.

Idlib is one of the remaining militant strongholds in the country, as pockets of the region are controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).