IEA Believes Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Reached 223% In April - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 01:33 PM

The OPEC+ alliance's compliance with the oil output cut deal reached 223% in April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday

"During April, total crude oil production from all 23 members of the OPEC+ bloc plunged 1.03 mb/d (million barrel per day) to 43.

12 mb/d," the report said, adding that "as a result, their combined production trailed roughly 2.7 mb/d below target in April compared to a deficit of 1.3 mb/d the previous month."

In total, the�OPEC+ alliance's compliance reached 223%, with OPEC countries' compliance amounting to 162% and non-OPEC ones' to 330%.

The compliance of Russia, whose production fell by almost 1 million barrels per day due to sanctions, reached 337%, the report added.

