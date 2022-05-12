IEA Believes Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Reached 223% in April - Report

The OPEC+ alliance's compliance with the oil output cut deal reached 223% in April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The OPEC+ alliance's compliance with the oil output cut deal reached 223% in April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday.

"During April, total crude oil production from all 23 members of the OPEC+ bloc plunged 1.03 mb/d (million barrel per day) to 43.

12 mb/d," the report said, adding that "as a result, their combined production trailed roughly 2.7 mb/d below target in April compared to a deficit of 1.3 mb/d the previous month."

In total, the�OPEC+ alliance's compliance reached 223%, with OPEC countries' compliance amounting to 162% and non-OPEC ones' to 330%.

The compliance of Russia, whose production fell by almost 1 million barrels per day due to sanctions, reached 337%, the report added.