International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Friday that he had held a phone conversation with Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud to discuss global oil markets and Riyadh's G20 presidency

"Just had a comprehensive call with Saudi Energy Minister HRH Prince Abdulaziz. We shared our concerns over the situation in global oil markets. I conveyed my hope that at this critical juncture, Saudi Arabia can once again play a stabilising role, via its G20 Presidency," Birol wrote on Twitter.

Following a collapse amid the output hike, global oil prices have begun trending upwards after US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Saudi Arabia might soon agree on market-regulating measures.

The year-long Saudi presidency of the group of the world's most developed economies will culminate in the leaders' summit in November, the first time that the kingdom hosts this high-profile event.