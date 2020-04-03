UrduPoint.com
IEA Chief, Saudi Energy Minister Discuss Global Oil Markets, Riyadh's G20 Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:52 PM

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Friday that he had held a phone conversation with Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud to discuss global oil markets and Riyadh's G20 presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Friday that he had held a phone conversation with Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud to discuss global oil markets and Riyadh's G20 presidency.

"Just had a comprehensive call with Saudi Energy Minister HRH Prince Abdulaziz. We shared our concerns over the situation in global oil markets. I conveyed my hope that at this critical juncture, Saudi Arabia can once again play a stabilising role, via its G20 Presidency," Birol wrote on Twitter.

Following a collapse amid the output hike, global oil prices have begun trending upwards after US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Saudi Arabia might soon agree on market-regulating measures.

The year-long Saudi presidency of the group of the world's most developed economies will culminate in the leaders' summit in November, the first time that the kingdom hosts this high-profile event.

