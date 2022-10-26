IEA Chief Says World in Middle of First Truly Global Energy Crisis

The world is in the middle of the first truly global energy crisis, the executive director of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The world is in the middle of the first truly global energy crisis, the executive director of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

"Well are in the middle of the first truly energy global crisis," Fatih Birol said.

He added that Europe will get through this winter with "some economic and social bruises."

"Next winter will be more difficult," he warned.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging in line with the global trend.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine in February and the West responded with a raft of sanctions, fuel prices accelerated their growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.

A number of European governments have recommended their citizens curb their gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortages this winter. The measures range from limiting heating in houses to a certain temperature to turning off lighting in public places.