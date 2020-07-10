UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEA Commends OPEC+ 'Robust' Compliance, Says Conformity Rate Grew To 108% In June

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:03 PM

IEA Commends OPEC+ 'Robust' Compliance, Says Conformity Rate Grew to 108% in June

The OPEC+ countries have showcased a "robust" level of compliance with the oil cuts agreement in recent months, with a conformity rate of 108 percent in June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a monthly report on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The OPEC+ countries have showcased a "robust" level of compliance with the oil cuts agreement in recent months, with a conformity rate of 108 percent in June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a monthly report on Friday.

"Robust compliance with the OPEC+ output deal and steep declines from other producers, led by the United States and Canada, has cut world oil output by nearly 14 mb/d since April. If the OPEC+ cuts stay in place as agreed, global supply could fall by 7.1 mb/d in 2020 before seeing a modest recovery of 1.

7 mb/d next year," the report read.

The IEA added that "record OPEC+ cuts drove most of the decline in June. The group cut crude output by nearly 2 mb/d more than in May, lifting its overall cut above 10 mb/d and boosting compliance to 108 percent from 88 percent a month earlier."

In particular, Saudi Arabia, an OPEC leader, has achieved a compliance rate of 138 percent in June, while Russia, as a leader of non-OPEC group of countries, has complied with the deal by 100 percent the same month.

Related Topics

World Russia Canada Oil Same United States Saudi Arabia April May June 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dutch 'golden age' statue stirs ghosts of colonial ..

2 minutes ago

Leclerc warned after breaking coronavirus 'bubble' ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong leaders, tycoons bid farewell to gaming ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets tumble as infection rates jump

2 minutes ago

EU 'strongly opposes' resumption of federal execut ..

6 minutes ago

US Refutes UN Rapporteur's Report Saying Killing o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.