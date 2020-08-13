UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEA Downgrades Forecast For Global Oil Demand In 2020 By 140,000 Barrels A Day To 91.9 Mbd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:08 PM

IEA Downgrades Forecast for Global Oil Demand in 2020 by 140,000 Barrels a Day to 91.9 Mbd

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday revised down its forecast for global oil demand this year by 140,000 barrels a day, which is a first downgrade in several months, due to the weakness in the aviation sector and remaining COVID-19 impact

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday revised down its forecast for global oil demand this year by 140,000 barrels a day, which is a first downgrade in several months, due to the weakness in the aviation sector and remaining COVID-19 impact.

"Global oil demand is expected to be 91.9 mb/d in 2020, down 8.1 mb/d y-o-y.

In this Report, we reduce our 2020 forecast by 140 kb/d, the first downgrade in several months, reflecting the stalling of mobility as the number of Covid-19 cases remains high, and weakness in the aviation sector," the IEA said in its monthly report.

The agency has also downgraded forecast for global oil demand in 2021 by 240,000 barrels a day to 97.1 mbd due to the weak air traffic worldwide.

Related Topics

Oil Traffic 2020

Recent Stories

Pandemic pushes tourism giant TUI deep into loss

3 minutes ago

Sale of motorbike, three wheelers witnessed increa ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's Independence-agenda completion linked t ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Complied With OPEC+ Deal in July by 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

25 minutes ago

Nation to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.