IEA Expects Global Coal Consumption to Reach New Record in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Global coal demand will increase by 1.2% and reach a new peak in 2022 against the backdrop of energy crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its new Coal 2022 report released on Friday.

"Coal markets have been shaken severely in 2022, with traditional trade flows disrupted, prices soaring and demand set to grow by 1.2%, reaching an all-time high and surpassing 8 billion tonnes for the first time," the document read.

The IEA forecast coal to remain the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the global energy system, as the current energy crisis has forced some countries to increase their reliance on coal contrary to their climate and energy pledges.

"Nonetheless, higher coal prices, strong deployment of renewables and energy efficiency, and weakening global economic growth are tempering the increase in overall coal demand this year," the document read.

Meanwhile, European countries have increased their use of coal power generation, while also accelerating the deployment of renewables and extending the lifetimes of nuclear plants, the IEA added.

Global energy prices have been rising as part of a global trend since 2021. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February and the West adopted several sanctions packages against Moscow, gas prices accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many countries to resort to contingency measures.