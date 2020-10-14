UrduPoint.com
IEA Expects Libya To Bring Oil Production To 0.7Mln Bpd In December

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:23 PM

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that Libya was expected to boost its oil production from the current 0.3 million barrels per day to 0.7 million barrels per day in December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that Libya was expected to boost its oil production from the current 0.3 million barrels per day to 0.7 million barrels per day in December.

"Of greater long term significance is the potential for a sustained increase in production from Libya. There have been several false dawns in recent years, but the latest ceasefire has seen output pick up already. Our balances assume an increase in Libyan production from 0.3 mb/d currently to 0.7 mb/d in December. Libya, being outside the OPEC+ agreement, can produce at the level it wishes," the IEA said in a new report.

