UrduPoint.com

IEA Expects OPEC+ Total Oil Output To Expand By 1.2Mln Bpd In 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:15 PM

IEA Expects OPEC+ Total Oil Output to Expand by 1.2Mln Bpd in 2021

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects total OPEC+ oil output to expand by 1.2 million barrels per day in 2021 and non-OPEC+ oil supply to increase by 600,000 barrels daily

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects total OPEC+ oil output to expand by 1.2 million barrels per day in 2021 and non-OPEC+ oil supply to increase by 600,000 barrels daily.

"If all goes to plan, OPEC+ oil production would ramp up by around 2 mb/d by the end of 2021, even if there were no increase from Iran. At the same time, output from non-OPEC+ is due to rise by little more than 100 kb/d. For 2021 as a whole, total oil output from OPEC+ is now set to expand by an average 1.2 mb/d compared to a 5.5 mb/d decline last year.

For non-OPEC+, oil supply is expected to increase by an average 600 kb/d in 2021 versus a drop of 1.3 mb/d in 2020," the IEA said in its new oil market report.

Meanwhile, the outlook for the next year "shifts swiftly into abundance" if OPEC+ sticks to its plans, the IEA added.

"By 2Q22, OPEC+ output would rise to 2.7 mb/d above the call. In 2H22, OPEC+ crude oil supply would stand 2.8 mb/d above the call ... We expect supply from non-OPEC+ to expand by 1.7 mb/d next year, with the US accounting for nearly 60% of the overall gains," the report read.

Related Topics

Iran Oil Same 2020 Market All From Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.52 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.52 a barrel Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Emiratis form bulk of 18-24 year-old volunteers at ..

Emiratis form bulk of 18-24 year-old volunteers at Expo 2020 as UN marks Interna ..

2 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 22,782 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports 22,782 new coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago
 Global Oil Demand Decreased by 120,000Bpd in July ..

Global Oil Demand Decreased by 120,000Bpd in July - IEA

25 seconds ago
 Hunerkada to organize classes of textile & fashion ..

Hunerkada to organize classes of textile & fashion short courses

27 seconds ago
 OPEC+ Compliance With Production Cuts Deal Reached ..

OPEC+ Compliance With Production Cuts Deal Reached 110% in July - IEA

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.