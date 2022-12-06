IEA Expects Renewable Power to Overtake Coal as Largest Source of Electricity by 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Renewable power is set to overtake coal as the largest source of electricity by 2025 as countries accelerate transition to sustainable energy sources amid global energy crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its new Renewables 2022 report released on Tuesday.

"Renewables become the largest source of global electricity generation by early 2025, surpassing coal. Their share of the power mix is forecast to increase by 10 percentage points over the forecast period, reaching 38% in 2027," the document read.

The 85% acceleration compared to the past five years' expansion rate was achieved due to high fossil fuel and electricity prices, prompted by the global energy crisis, as well as the Ukrainian conflict that pushed fossil fuel importers, especially in Europe, to value energy security benefits of renewable energy, the report said.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated this growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas since it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.