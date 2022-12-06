UrduPoint.com

IEA Expects Renewable Power To Overtake Coal As Largest Source Of Electricity By 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 06:50 PM

IEA Expects Renewable Power to Overtake Coal as Largest Source of Electricity by 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Renewable power is set to overtake coal as the largest source of electricity by 2025 as countries accelerate transition to sustainable energy sources amid global energy crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its new Renewables 2022 report released on Tuesday.

"Renewables become the largest source of global electricity generation by early 2025, surpassing coal. Their share of the power mix is forecast to increase by 10 percentage points over the forecast period, reaching 38% in 2027," the document read.

The 85% acceleration compared to the past five years' expansion rate was achieved due to high fossil fuel and electricity prices, prompted by the global energy crisis, as well as the Ukrainian conflict that pushed fossil fuel importers, especially in Europe, to value energy security benefits of renewable energy, the report said.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated this growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas since it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis February Gas From Share

Recent Stories

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution ..

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution of provincial assembly for thr ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.