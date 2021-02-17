IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks to Convene on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The International Energy Forum (IEF), together with the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will host on Wednesday a symposium on energy outlooks, this time virtually.

The event will focus on post-COVID shocks and challenges as the energy market, especially the oil and gas sector, has greatly suffered last year due to the air travel restrictions, lockdowns and remote working. The participants will discuss future trends of the energy market as well as the path toward the recovery of demand.

The symposium will gather key decision-makers in the industry, such as Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, IEA Chief Fatih Birol and Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Secretary General Yury Sentyurin, among others.

Last year, the oil demand fell by almost 10 million barrels a day (mbd), according to various estimations. As for 2021, OPEC projects growth of 5.8 mbd, while IEA forecasts growth of 5.4 mbd.