IEA Revises Down Forecast For 2021 Global Oil Demand Growth By 170,000 Barrels Daily

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:38 PM

He International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday revised its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2021 by 170,000 barrels a day to 5.7 million barrels a day (mbd), as the jet fuel consumption is expected to remain low

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday revised its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2021 by 170,000 barrels a day to 5.7 million barrels a day (mbd), as the jet fuel consumption is expected to remain low.

"Our 2021 forecast for growth was revised down by 170 kb/d to 5.7 mb/d. This is mainly because of another downgrade for jet fuel/kerosene demand, which will account for around 80% of the overall 3.

1 mb/d shortfall in consumption in 2021 versus 2019. In 2021, demand for both gasoline and diesel is projected to return to 97-99% of their 2019 levels," the IEA said in a monthly report.

The forecast for global oil demand fall this year has been also revised down, but slightly � by 50,000 barrels a day, according to the report.

"We forecast that oil demand will fall by 8.8 mb/d y-o-y in 2020, a modest 50 kb/d downward revision from our previous Report," the agency noted.

