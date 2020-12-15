IEA Says Oil Market Still Shadowed by COVID-19 Risks Despite Start of Mass Vaccination

The higher oil prices are largely driven by "euphoria" over the start of mass COVID-19 vaccination, however the real impact of vaccines on the oil market can only be seen after the critical mass of people would be vaccinated, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The higher oil prices are largely driven by "euphoria" over the start of mass COVID-19 vaccination, however the real impact of vaccines on the oil market can only be seen after the critical mass of people would be vaccinated, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"The understandable euphoria around the start of vaccination programmes partly explains higher prices but it will be several months before we reach a critical mass of vaccinated, economically active people and thus see an impact on oil demand. In the meantime, the end of year holiday season will soon be upon us with the risk of another surge in Covid-19 cases and the possibility of yet more confinement measures," the IEA said in a monthly report.

According to the agency, there are many uncertainties regarding the vaccines' efficacy and availability, and "it is possible that, after the upcoming holiday season, a third wave of the virus will affect Europe and other parts of the world before vaccines have time to take effect. This would bring renewed downward pressure on oil demand."

Moreover, the consumption of jet fuel is expected to remain low throughout 2021 as the governments seem to keep in place border closures and travel restrictions, while companies tend to refrain from business trips, the IEA noted.