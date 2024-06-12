IEA Sees 'major' Oil Supply Surplus Emerging By 2030
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The world is likely to have a "major surplus" of oil by 2030 as production is ramped up while the clean energy transition tempers demand, the International Energy Agency said in an annual report published Wednesday.
Global demand is expected to "level off" at 106 million barrels per day (bpd) toward the end of this decade while overall supply capacity could reach 114 million bpd -- resulting in a "staggering" surplus of eight million bpd that oil markets should prepare for, the IEA said.
The forecast comes days after the OPEC+ group of major crude producers signalled they would start to unwind output cuts this autumn, implemented in a bid to support prices against fears of weakening worldwide demand.
In its report, the IEA noted that fast-developing Asian countries like China along with the aviation and petrochemical sectors would still drive oil demand, which stood at 102 million bpd in 2023.
But the shift toward electric cars along with fuel efficiency gains for conventional vehicles, and declining use of oil by middle Eastern countries for electricity production, would help limit the overall demand increase to around four percent by 2030.
At the same time, oil production capacity appears set to surge, led by the United States and other countries in the Americas, leading to the forecast of an eight-million-barrel surplus -- a level reached only during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020.
"Spare capacity at such levels could have significant consequences for oil markets -- including for producer economies in OPEC and beyond, as well as for the US shale industry," the IEA said.
"As the pandemic rebound loses steam, clean energy transitions advance, and the structure of China's economy shifts, growth in global oil demand is slowing down and set to reach its peak by 2030," the agency's executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement.
"Oil companies may want to make sure their business strategies and plans are prepared for the changes taking place," he said.
Recent Stories
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
More Stories From World
-
MORA advises Pakistani pilgrims to strictly adhere to Saudi laws during Hajj11 minutes ago
-
China warns EU tariffs on EVs would 'harm' Europe's interests21 minutes ago
-
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 bn euros for lost Russian gas21 minutes ago
-
European stocks retreat on political unease as Apple lifts Nasdaq to record31 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis to weigh in on 'ethical' AI at G7 summit1 hour ago
-
US Library of Congress spotlights its American 'treasures'2 hours ago
-
Australia into Super Eights with nine-wicket crushing of Namibia2 hours ago
-
From swamp to sponge: Berlin harnesses rain in climate shift2 hours ago
-
Amid growing conflicts, Pakistan urges strengthening of UN peacekeeping's role to promote peace2 hours ago
-
Foreign reporters, social media influencers visit Weihai, China2 hours ago
-
Athens Acropolis to partially close Wednesday amid heatwave2 hours ago
-
French singer and 60s pop icon Francoise Hardy dies aged 802 hours ago