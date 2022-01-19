UrduPoint.com

IEA Slightly Raises 2022 World Oil Demand Forecast, Expects 3.3 Mln Bpd Growth - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 02:37 PM

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly increased its forecast for the 2022 world oil demand and now expects the growth to reach 3.3 million barrels per day, according to its report published on Wednesday

"World oil demand is now seen rising by 5.5 mb/d in 2021 and by 3.3 mb/d in 2022, returning to its pre-Covid levels of 99.7 mb/d," the IEA said.

