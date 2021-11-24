UrduPoint.com

IEA Urges OPEC To Take 'necessary Steps' To Lower Oil Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:19 PM

IEA urges OPEC to take 'necessary steps' to lower oil prices

The head of the International Energy Agency on Wednesday called on OPEC and its allies to take measures to help bring oil prices down to "reasonable levels".

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The head of the International Energy Agency on Wednesday called on OPEC and its allies to take measures to help bring oil prices down to "reasonable levels".

"I very much hope to see in the next meeting or meetings they... make the necessary steps in order to comfort the global oil markets and help bring the prices down at reasonable levels," Fatih Birol told reporters.

The head of the IEA, which unites oil consuming nations, also took aim at Russia over gas.

"Russia can easily increase exports to Europe about 15 percent... and significantly comfort the European gas markets," said Birol.

Natural gas prices in Europe have surged this year and Russia, the region's major supplier, has been slow to step up deliveries.

OPEC nations and their allies, including Russia, agreed in July to slowly increase their oil output each month towards pre-pandemic levels as the world economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have declined to move faster despite a jump in prices to over $80 per barrel, a level that many analysts worry could undermine the global economic recovery.

They are due to review their strategy at a meeting in December.

The United States and a handful of other oil consuming nations announced on Tuesday releases of supplies from their strategic petroleum reserves.

The move is aimed at blunting soaring prices at the pump that are biting into consumers' pocketbooks and pushing up transportation costs.

"The rise in oil prices is placing a burden on consumers in these countries and also in several emerging countries," Birol said.

"It also puts additional pressure on inflation in a period where economic recovery remains uneven and still faces a number of risks," he added.

Inflation is pushing central banks towards raising interest rates, a move which would slow the global economic recovery as well as dent oil demand.

Global crude prices rose following the announcement of the releases from strategic reserves as the move was less ambitious than anticipated.

Birol added the releases were not a collective response by IEA members, which he said have happened only three times due to major supply shocks like the 1991 Gulf War, Hurricane Katrina and the Libyan civil war.

Related Topics

World Exports Russia Europe Oil United States July December Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel highlights digital transformation a ..

Emirates Steel highlights digital transformation across steel industry at GMIS 2 ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan-origin US businessman Tahir Javed calls o ..

Pakistan-origin US businessman Tahir Javed calls on Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Mother from Caribbean wins two tickets on Virgin G ..

Mother from Caribbean wins two tickets on Virgin Galactic space flight

1 minute ago
 Cold, dry weather hit Balochistan

Cold, dry weather hit Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Prosperity of any country linked with better basic ..

Prosperity of any country linked with better basic education: DC

4 minutes ago
 President inaugurates 'Miyawaki' forest

President inaugurates 'Miyawaki' forest

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.