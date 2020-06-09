IED Explodes Under Russian Military Patrol Car in Syria, No One Injured - Russian Military

An improvised explosive device detonated under patrol car of the Russian military police in the Syrian city of Kobani, no one was injured, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Tuesday

HHEIMIM (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) An improvised explosive device detonated under patrol car of the Russian military police in the Syrian city of Kobani, no one was injured, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"On the morning of June 9, unidentified persons attempted to obstruct the movement of the Russian military police patrol. An explosive device detonated under the Russian car during its turn at the end of the route. No one was injured as a result of low-power IED explosion," the report said.

All servicemen safely returned to base.