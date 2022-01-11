UrduPoint.com

If Agreed, Russian-US Security Guarantees Talks Could Continue Shortly - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 01:30 AM

If Agreed, Russian-US Security Guarantees Talks Could Continue Shortly - Ryabkov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) In the coming days, it will become clear whether the next round of negotiations with the United States on security guarantees would take place, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"In the coming days, it will be more clear whether the next round would take place, if so, when, in what format. There will not be long pauses in any case," Ryabkov said.

Russia and the United States have fundamental differences in their approaches to security issues, but this does not prevent them from negotiating and looking for an acceptable solution on other issues, he noted.

"Unfortunately, we have big differences in fundamental approaches (to security guarantees), Russia and the United States in some aspects have opposite views on what should be done. But this does not mean that in some issues there can be no definite basis for future exchanges and, possibly, progress. But from our point of view, this would be possible only if a solution is found on legal guarantees of security for further non-enlargement of NATO and on other issues," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Progress United States From

Recent Stories

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

1 hour ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

1 hour ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

1 hour ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

1 hour ago
 Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'mo ..

Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'monuments'

1 hour ago
 Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Gu ..

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.