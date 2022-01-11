If Agreed, Russian-US Security Guarantees Talks Could Continue Shortly - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) In the coming days, it will become clear whether the next round of negotiations with the United States on security guarantees would take place, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"In the coming days, it will be more clear whether the next round would take place, if so, when, in what format. There will not be long pauses in any case," Ryabkov said.

Russia and the United States have fundamental differences in their approaches to security issues, but this does not prevent them from negotiating and looking for an acceptable solution on other issues, he noted.

"Unfortunately, we have big differences in fundamental approaches (to security guarantees), Russia and the United States in some aspects have opposite views on what should be done. But this does not mean that in some issues there can be no definite basis for future exchanges and, possibly, progress. But from our point of view, this would be possible only if a solution is found on legal guarantees of security for further non-enlargement of NATO and on other issues," he said.