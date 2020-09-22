(@FahadShabbir)

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :US government scientists reported Monday that the Arctic Ocean's floating ice cover has shrivelled to its second lowest extent since satellite records began in 1979.

Until this month, only once in the last 42 years has Earth's frozen skull cap covered less than four million square kilometers (1.5 million square miles).

The trend line is clear: sea ice extent has diminished 14 percent per decade over that period. The Arctic could see it's first ice-free summer as early as 2035, researchers reported in Nature Climate Change last month.

But all that melting ice and snow does not directly boost sea levels any more than melted ice cubes make a glass of water overflow, which gives rise to an awkward question: who cares? Granted, it's a red flag.

"The decline in Arctic sea ice in summer is one of the clearest, most unequivocal signs of climate change," said Julien Nicolas, an Arctic expert at the European Union's Earth observation programme.

And it is certainly bad news for polar bears, which are already on a glide path towards extinction, according to a recent study.

But if our bottom-line concern is the impact on humanity, one might legitimately ask, "So what?".

As it turns out, there are several reasons to be worried about the knock-on consequences of dwindling Arctic sea ice.