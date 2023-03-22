If China Seeks Constructive Role It Must Press Russia to Pull Troops From Ukraine - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) China should urge Russia to pull its troops out of Ukraine if it wants to take on a constructive role in the conflict, national Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"If China wants to play a constructive role here in this conflict than they ought to press Russia to pull its troops out of Ukraine and Ukrainian sovereign territory," Kirby said during a press briefing.