If Erdogan Influences Kiev Towards Conflict Resolution it Can Be Welcomed - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

If Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can influence Kiev authorities towards resolution of the Donbas conflict, it can only be welcomed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) If Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can influence Kiev authorities towards resolution of the Donbas conflict, it can only be welcomed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Erdogan has said that Turkey is ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

"If Erdogan can somehow use his influence - and this influence is absolutely unambiguous in the regional plan and in world affairs even in many aspects - in order to induce Kiev to start fulfilling its obligations under the Minsk package of measures, the agreements in Paris, and so on further, then this can only be welcomed," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Ukraine with Erdogan during an upcoming phone conversation if the Turkish leader "raises this issue".